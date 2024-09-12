ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 5. септембра 2024. року пошла до вичносци моя мила мац и баба

НАТАЛИЯ КОЛОШНЯЇ
дзивоцке Преґун

(1958–2024)
з Руского Керестура


Зоз вельким больом у шерцу, будземе чувац остатнї хвильки препровадзени з тобу, у твоєй чежкей хороти и одходу до вичносци. Твоя дзивка Марина зоз супругом Мирославом и сином Матейом
Спочивай у мире Божим!