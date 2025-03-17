ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 5. марца 2025. року занавше нас зохабела наша мила прабаба

НАТАЛИЯ КОЛОШНЯЇ
народзена Дудаш

(1938–2025)
з Руского Керестура


За єй любов и доброту дзекую Сара, Ребека, Матей, София, Естер, Ема и Хана
Спочивай у мире Божим!