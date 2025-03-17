ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 5. марца 2025. року занавше нас зохабела наша мила баба

НАТАЛИЯ КОЛОШНЯЇ
народзена Дудаш

(1938–2025)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом красни памятки на ню буду чувац унуки Ясминка зоз Мирком, Соня зоз Владом, Ивана зоз Мижом, Иван зоз Даниєлу, Антоний, Адриян и Даниєла
Спочивай у мире Божим!