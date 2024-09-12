ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 5. септембра занавше ме охабела моя мила шестра и тета

НАТАЛИЯ КОЛОШНЯЇ

(1958–2024)
з Руского Керестура


Памятки на твою подобу занавше будзем чувац у шерцу. Твой брат Йовґен зоз супругу Илону и дзецми Жельку и Єлену зоз фамелиями
Спочивай у мире Божим!