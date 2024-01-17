ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 5. януара 2024. року нєсподзивано нас зохабела наша мила мац, баба и прабаба

НАТАЛИЯ НАДЬ

(1936–2024)
з Руского Керестура


За шицко подзековни єй дзеци, син Славко и дзивка Емилка з фамелиями
Най спочива у мире Божим!