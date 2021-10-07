ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 30. септембра 2021. року занавше нас зохабела нас зохабела наша мила мац, швекра и баба

НАТАЛИЯ НОВАК
народзена Копчански

(1932–2021)


З любову и почитованьом у красних памяткох навики ю буду чувац син Любомир, нєвеста Гена и унука Меланка
Най спочива у мире Божим!
