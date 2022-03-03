СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 10. марца 2022. року наполня ше 12 роки як нє з нами наша мила супруга, мац и баба

НАТАЛИЯ НОВТА
народзена Сеґеди

(1943–2010)
з Руского Керестура


Памятку на єй любов, пожертвованосц и доброту чуваю єй наймилши
Спочивай у мире Божим!
