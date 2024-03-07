СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 10. марца 2024. року наполня ше 14 роки як нє з нами наша мила супруга, мац, баба и прабаба

НАТАЛИЯ НОВТА
народзена Сеґеди

(1943–2010)
з Руского Керестура


Памятку на єй любов, пожертвовносц и доброту чуваю єй наймилши
Спочивай у мире Божим!