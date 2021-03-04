НА ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 10. марца 2021. року наполня ше 11 роки як нє з наи наша мила супруга, мац и баба

НАТАЛИЯ НОВТА
народзена Сеґеди

(1943-2010)
з Руского Керестура


Памятку на єй любов, пожертвовносц и доброту чуваю єй наймилши
Спочивай у мире Божим!
