СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Наполнєли ше шейсц смутни мешаци як нас занавше зохабела наша мила мац, швекра, баба и прабаба

НАТАЛИЯ ПАПУҐА
народзена Семан

(16. VII 1932 – 30. VIII 2023)
з Вербасу


Красни памятки на вас навики буду чувац: дзивка Натка з фамелию, син Любомир з фамелию и син Микола зоз фамелию
Спочивайце у мире Божим!