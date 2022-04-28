ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ СВОЄЙ МИЛЕЙ ТЕТИ

НАТАЛИЯ РАМАЧ
народзена Рац

(1948–2022)
з Нового Саду


Будземе чувац красни памятки на часи препровадзени з тобу. Желько и Мария Рацово, як и Мая и Ґоран Семизово
Спочивай у мире Божим!
