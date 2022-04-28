ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 24. априла 2022. року нєсподзивано ше преселєла до вичносци моя мила шестра

НАТАЛИЯ РАМАЧ
народзена Рац

(1948–2022)
з Нового Саду


Занавше будземе чувац хвильки котри зме вєдно препровадзели. Брат Дюра зоз супругу Меланку и дзецми Жельком и Маю зоз фамелиями
Спочивай у мире Божим!
