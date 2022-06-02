СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 2. юния 2022. року наполнєли ше 40 жалосни днї як нас зохабела моя шестра

НАТАЛИЯ РАМАЧ
народзена Рац

(1948–2022)
з Нового Саду


Красни памятки на препровадзени часи чува брат зоз фамелию
Спочивай у мире Божим!
