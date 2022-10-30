СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Наполнєли ше 6 жалосни мешаци як нас занавше зохабела супруга, мац и баба

НАТАЛИЯ РАМАЧ

(1948–2022)


Памятку на ню вично буду чувац супруг Владимир, синове Златко и Влатко зоз супругами Галину и Саню и унуками Теодору, Павлом и Ану
Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 14 раз, нєшка 14)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest