ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 4. априла 2025. року занавше нас зохабела мила мац, баба и прабаба

НАТАЛИЯ СОПКА
народзена Шимко

(1942–2025)
з Руского Керестура


Памятку на вашу любов и пожертвовносц буду чувац син Михайло, нєвеста Мерсиха, унук Мирел и унука Мелинда зоз фамелиями
Спочивайце у мире Божим!