ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 4. априла 2025. занавше ме зохабела моя супруга

НАТАЛИЯ СОПКА
народзена Шимко

(1942–2025)
з Руского Керестура


Памятки на 63 роки заєднїцкого живота будзе чувац ожалосцени супруг Юлин
Спочивай у мире Божим!