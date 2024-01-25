ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 17. януара 2024. року занавше нас зохабела наша мила

НАТАЛИЯ СТАМЕНКОВИЧ
народзена Балїнт

(1947–2024)
зоз Беоґраду


Памятки на єй любов и доброту у своїх думкох и шерцох буду чувац дзивка Мая, син Душко, брат Елемир и жец Владимир зоз фамелиями, як и цала Балїнтова и Стаменковичова родзина
Спочивай у мире Божим!