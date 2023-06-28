ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 25. юния 2023. року занавше нас зохабела наша мила мац, баба и прабаба

НАТАЛИЯ ЧИЗМАР
народзена Новта

(1948–2023)
з Руского Керестура


Зоз любову и почитованьом навики будземе чувац красни памятки на тебе – дзивка Оленка, унук Мирко, унука Сашка зоз супругом Борисом и праунучата Ена, Аня и Иван
Спочивай у мире Божим!