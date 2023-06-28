ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 25. юния 2023. року занавше ме зохабела моя мила супруга

НАТАЛИЯ ЧИЗМАР
народзена Новта

(1948–2023)
з Руского Керестура


Зоз любову и почитованьом навики будзе чувац красни памятки твой супруг Юлин
Спочивай у мире Божим!