СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 25. юния 2024. року наполнєл ше жалосни рок як нас занавше зохабела наша мила супруга, мац, швекра, баба и прабаба

НАТАЛИЯ ЧИЗМАР
народзена Новта

(1948–2023)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на ню навики буду чувац єй наймилши: супруг Юлин, син Владо, дзивки Оленка и Терезка, жец Янко як и унучата и праунучата
Спочивай у мире Божим!