СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 25. юния 2025. року наполнєли ше два роки як нас занавше зохабела наша мила

НАТАЛИЯ ЧИЗМАР
народзена Новта

(1948–2023)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом красни памятки на ню чуваю єй наймилши
Най спочива у мире Божим!