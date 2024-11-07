ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 30. октобра 2024. року занавше нас зохабела наша мила шестра и тета

НАТАША ФЕЙДИ
народзена Надь

(1987–2024)
з Руского Керестура


Мила моя шестричко. Нєсподзивано ши нас зохабела. Вельки боль и жаль за тобу остали. Вше будземе паметац красни хвильки препровадзени зоз тобу. Любиме це, и нїґда це нє забудземе. Занавше ше одпитую од тебе шестра Весна зоз супругом Деяном и дзецми Катарину и Кристину
Спочивай у мире Божим!