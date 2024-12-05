СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 8. децембра 2024. року наполня ше 40 чежки и боляци днї одкеди нє з нами наша мила мама, дзивка, шестра и тета

НАТАША ФЕЙДИ
народзена Надь

(1987–2024)
з Руского Керестура


Пречежки днї без тебе, мила наша душичко. Хибиш нам... Най це на нєбе чуваю Исус и Мария, а наша любов и молитви вше зоз тобу. Занавше ожалосцени оставаю твойо мили синове Иван и Даниел, мац Геленка Надьова и шестра Весна Медєшова зоз фамелию.
Спочивай у мире Божим!