ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

НАТАША ФЕЙДИ

(1987–2024)
з Руского Керестура


Уцихнул занавше єден прекрасни женски глас. Слухай, Наташо, найцихшу писню медзи гвиздами. Хибиш нам. Женска шпивацка ґрупа Дома култури