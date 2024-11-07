OСТАТНÏ ПОЗДРАВ ШЕСТРИНЇЦИ

НАТАШИ ФЕЙДИ

(1987–2024)


Остатнї поздрав од братняка Владимира Папуґового зоз фамелию. Памятку на Тебе и твою добру душу будземе чувац занавше.
Спочивай у мире Божим!