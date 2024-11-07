OСТАТНÏ ПОЗДРАВ ШЕСТРИНЇЦИ

НАТАШИ ФЕЙДИ

(1987–2024)


Остатнї поздрав од шестринïци Маï зоз фамелию Нєсподзивано ши пошла на драгу зоз котрей ше нє врациш.
Най твоя душа спочива у мире Божим!