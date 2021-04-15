СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 20. априла наполня ше штири жалосни роки як нас занавше зохабела наша мили супруга, мац и баба

НАТА МИЛЮШ
народзена Михальовски

(1944–2017)
з Нового Саду


Памятки на ню буду вично чувац єй супруг Миле, дзивка Мира, жец Станко, унуки Марина и Боян Зельковичово зоз Петроварадину
Вичная памят, спочивай у мире Божим!
