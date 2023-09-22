НА ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Нашим наймилшим

ЛЮБОМИР МУДРИ

(17. II 1934 – 16. IX 1999)

МАРЯ МУДРИ
народзена Джуджар

(20. VIII 1937 – 6. VI 2021)


з Дюрдьова

Час преходзи, а жаль и смутки нїґда нє преставаю. Красни памятки на вашу доброту вично будзе чувац син Мирослав зоз фамелию
Най вас ангели чуваю у Царстве Нєбесним!