НА ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

ЯКИМ КОЛОШНЯЇ

(1929–1994)

АМАЛИЯ КОЛОШНЯЇ

(1930–2014)


Час преходзи, а вашо мили подоби оставаю у наших шерцох. Памятку на Вас чуваю син Михал зоз супругу Наду и дзецми Бояном и Марияну, дзивка Мелана зоз супругом Янком, унука Наташа зоз фамелию и унук Желько
Спочивайце у мире Божим!