НА ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

На наших милих

ЯНКО ХОМА

(1953–2012)

ЛЕОНА ХОМА

(1926–2018)

ЯКИМ ХОМА

(1927–2007)


з Руского Керестура

З любову вас паметаме и чуваме на вас памятки. Вашо Анка, Моника, Марина и Блаженка з фамелиями
Спочивайце у мире Божим!