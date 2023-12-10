НА ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 15. oктобра наполнєли ше 12 роки як нас занавше зохабела наша мила мац и швекра

НАТАЛИЯ ДОРОҐХАЗИ

(1934–2011)

Дня 12. децембра наполня ше 10 роки як нас занавше зохабел наш мили оцец и швекор

ДАНИЛ ДОРОҐХАЗИ

(1930–2013)


з Дюрдьова

Красни памятки на нїх чуваю син Владимир и нєвеста Леона Дороґхазийово
Спочивайце у мире Божим!