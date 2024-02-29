НА ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

ИРИНА МОЛНАР

(2. V 1933 – 15. II 2016)

ДЮРА МОЛНАР

(9. VI 1928 – 8. III 1999)


з Дюрдьова

Час преходзи, а вашо мили подоби оставаю у наших шерцох. Памятку на вас чуваю дзивка Геленка зоз фамелию и син Звонко зоз фамелию