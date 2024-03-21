НА ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 20. марца 2024. року наполнєли ше осем смутни роки як нас занавше зохабела наша мила мац, баба и прабаба

МАРЯ МОЛНАР

(1934–2016)

Дня 11. фебруара 2024. року наполнєли ше тринац смутни роки як нас занавше зохабел наш мили оцец, дїдо и прадїдо

СИЛВИ МОЛНАР

(1930–2011)


з Дюрдьова

Мили нашо, навики будземе чувац памятку на вас, ваша дзивка Зденка, жец Дюра, унуки Весна и Оля зоз своїма фамелиями
Спочивайце у мире Божим!