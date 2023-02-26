НА ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ


Роки преходза, а думки вше оставаю на твою доброту и любов хтору ши мала и дзелєла зоз нами. Красни памятки на це чуваю дзивка Сенка Симуновичова, жец Янко Паланчайов, дзивка Тереза Чизмарова и дзивка Фемка Грубеньова зоз фамелиями
Спочивай у мире Божим!