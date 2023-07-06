Дня 9. юлия наполня ше 18 жалосни роки як нас зохабел наш мили син и брат

МИРОСЛАВ КОЛБАС

(1955–2005)

Дня 15. юния наполнєл ше рок як нас зохабела наша мила нєвеста

МАРИЯ КОЛБАС
народзена Еделински

(1956–2022)


з Дюрдьова

Ожалосцена мац и швекра Леона и шестра и братова шестра Меланка
Спочивайце у мире Божим!