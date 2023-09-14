НА ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

На милих родичох, бабу и дїда, прабабу и прадїда, чукунбабу и чукундїда

ИРИНА НАДЬ
народзена Провчи

(1924–2013)

ЛЮБОМИР НАДЬ
тишлїр

(1923–1996)


з Руского Керестура

Подзековни за шицко цо сце нам дали, духовне и материялне, у красних памяткох и молитвох чуваю вас вашо наймилши
Спочивайце у мире Божим!