Дня 6. януара 2021. року наполнєли ше 15 роки як нас занавше зохабел наш мили оцец, дїдо и прадїдо

ЯКИМ ЧОВС

(1927–2006)

Дня 7. априла 2021. року наполнєли ше 5 роки як нас занавше зохабела наша мила мац, баба и прабаба

ЛЕОНА ЧОВС

(1931–2016)


Їх мила подоба и доброта останю нам у вичним паметаню. Ожалосцени син Яким зоз супругу Иринку, унуки Таня зоз фамелию и Саша Човс
