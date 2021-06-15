На пияток у Керестуре представа Здруженя „Белава птица”

РУСКИ КЕРЕСТУР – Здруженє за помоц МНРО „Белава птица” зоз Кули на пияток, 18. юния, у Велькей сали Дома култури Руски Керестур виведзе представу „Успани красавец” („Успавани лепотан”), авторки и режисерки Єлени Фачол.

Представа почнє на 19 годзин, а уход 200 динари.

(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)