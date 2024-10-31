OСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 25. октобра 2024. року занавше нас зохабел наш мили

НЕНАД КАНЮХ – НЕШКО

(1970–2024)
з Руского Керестура


Пошол ши нєсподзивано и сциха на драгу зоз котрей ше нє врациш. Будземе чувац красни памятки на тебе и на велї хвильки хтори зме вєдно препровадзели. Твоя нина Фемка Рацова, шестринїци Сандра Виславкова и Терезка Иличичова зоз фамелиями и братняци Роберт и Мануел Канюхово зоз Нємецкей.
Спочивай у мире Божим!