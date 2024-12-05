СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 3. децембра 2024. року наполнєли ше 40 смутни днї як нас зохабел наш мили син

НЕНАД КАНЮХ – НЕШО

(1970–2024)
з Руского Керестура


Пречежки днї без тебе, мили наш сину. Хибиш нам барз. Навики будзеш у наших боляцих шерцох. Оцец Михал и мац Стана
Спочивай у мире Божим!