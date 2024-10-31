ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

НЕНАД КАНЮХ – НЕШО

(6. II 1970 – 25. X 2024.)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки будземе чувац на тебе, Нешку. Ана и Дюра Будинсково, Мария Кощук и Терезия Яшович зоз фамелиями.
Спочивай у мире Божим!