ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 14. юлия после кратшей хороти у 78. року живота занавше нас зохабел наш тато и супруг

НЕСТОР ТИМКО

(1945–2023)
з Нового Саду (Бачинцох)


Красни памятки на ньго зоз любову и почитованьом будземе ношиц у своїх шерцох. Син Саша и супруга Меланка