ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 13. юния 2025. року занавше нас зохабел наш мили брат и бачи

НИКОЛА ЛАЗОР

(1943–2025)
з Коцура


Красни паматки з любову и подзекованьом навики буду чувац шестра Мария и шовґор Юлин Бодянцово, и їх дзеци Ваня зоз Дарком и Иґор зоз Сандру, зоз своїма дзецми
Спочивай у мире Божим!