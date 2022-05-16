ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

После длугей и чежкей хороти 29. априла занавше нас зохабел наш мили супруг, оцец и дїдо

НИКОЛА НОВАК

(1943–2022)
з Коцура


Найкрасши памятки на ньго буду чувац його наймилши: супруга Ержика, син Новак, дзивка Ана, жец Славко и унукове Марко и Андрей
Вичная памят!
