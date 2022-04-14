СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Наполнєли ше 40 жалосни днї як ше наш мили син и брат

НИКОЛА ФЕЙСА

(1982–2022)
з Коцура


преселєл зоз ту жемского церпеня до блаженей вичносци. Мили наш, за тобу остала пражнїна, жаль и боль. У смутку з любову навики це будземе ношиц у наших шерцох: мац Єлена, шестри Ксения, Мелания и Серафина зоз фамелиями
Спочивай у мире Божим!
