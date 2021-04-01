Нєшка будзе роботня за дзеци

НОВИ САД – На 13 годзин почнє креативна онлайн роботня за дзеци котру з нагоди Велькей ноци орґанизує Завод за културу войводянских Руснацох.

Роботню будзе водзиц Анамария Регак по принципох НТЦ системи ученя, а годно ю провадзиц на заводових бокох на Фейсбуку и Ют’юбу.

