СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 11. авґуста 2022. року наполнєл ше рок як нас занавше зохабела наша мила мац и баба

ОЛЕНА ПАЛАНЧАЇ

(1963–2021)
з Руского Керестура


Єй доброту будземе навики чувац у наших шерцох. Дзивка Ванеса зоз супругом Жельком и унуки Кяра, Хана и Зара Будинсково
Най спочива у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest