СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 11. авґуста 2022. року наполнєл ше рок як нас занавше зохабела наша мила мац и супруга

ОЛЕНА ПАЛАНЧАЇ

(1963–2021)
з Руского Керестура


Єй доброту и любов будземе навики чувац у своїх шерцох. Син Желько и супруг Янко
Най спочива у мире Божим!
