СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 11. авґуста 2024. року наполнєли ше три роки як нє з нами наша мила супруга, мац и баба

ОЛЕНА ПАЛАНЧАЇ
дзивоцке Бучко

(1963–2021)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на ню чуваю супруг Янко, син Желько, дзивка Ванеса зоз супругом Жельком и єй мили унуки Кяра, Хана и Зара
Най спочива у мире Божим!