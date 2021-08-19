ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 11. авґуста занавше нас зохабела наша мила мац и баба

ОЛЕНКА ПАЛАНЧАЇ
народзена Бучко

(1963‒2021)
з Руского Керестура


Зохабела ши нас смутних и жалосних. Навики будзеш у наших думкох и приповедкох. Навше ожалосцена дзивка Ванеса зоз супругом Жельком, и унуки Кяра, Хана и Зара Будинсково
Вичная памят!
